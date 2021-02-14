3 Stocks Not to Spend Your $1,400 on

Overall, Sundial Growers hasn't had a year of profitability as a public company. Recently, it saw attention for its offering to raise $74.5 million. In the release, the company said it had CA$610 million in unrestricted cash after that offering. That cash gives the company some ammo, but it still doesn't seem like the best name within the sector. The larger names are garnering most of the market share. Moreover, the sentiment on a legalized U.S. market doesn't not mean that Canadian companies will be the ones to prosper. It just means that traders can create hype.

If you want to use your stimulus check to get involved in the cannabis industry, look at something like Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). Like most names in the cannabis industry, it has seen its fair share of financial losses, but its connections with Constellation Brands give it a long-term connection to the U.S. market. Constellation invested billions into the company, and could potentially take it over down the road. It now has its former CFO running things. If you really want to lower risk, invest in Constellation Brands itself.

Don't gamble your stimulus check. As evidenced by the 20% fall in Sundial Growers' shares on Thursday, these kinds of trades can just as easily turn against you.