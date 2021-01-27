3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade

Brooks also has a life sciences segment through which it provides genomic services and tissue sample management to pharmaceutical , diagnostics, education, and research clients. Brooks' products include storage equipment, sterilization tools, and items used for organization. The company also provides services related to the storage, transportation, preparation, and management of lab materials. Life sciences are expected to enjoy accelerating demand in both developed and emerging markets.

Brooks is delivering balanced revenue growth in both segments, and its sales have averaged nearly 20% annual expansion in recent years. The company has expanded organically and through selective acquisitions, but it has acquired new businesses without taking on much debt, meaning it is shrewdly funding additive purchases with internal cash flows. The stock's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is somewhat high at 45, but that's relatively modest compared to many larger tech and healthcare companies with comparable double-digit growth outlooks. Sustained growth will allow the stock to grow into its valuation ratios, so I'm not dissuaded by that P/E. Brooks is an opportunity for investors to buy the profitable supplier of the headline makers in growth industries at a reasonable multiple.