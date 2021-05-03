3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

Impinj's revenue dropped some 9% from 2019 to 2020, in large part due to the pandemic, which depressed a lot of retail business -- and travel as well. But we appear to be starting to put the pandemic behind us, and if that proves to be true, business is likely to keep growing briskly for Impinj, at least in the near term.

You can make a convincing case that the stock is overpriced, with its recent price-to-sales ratio topping 9 and the company still posting losses. But with a market capitalization recently only at $1.3 billion, the company appears to have a lot of room to grow, and long-term investors stand a good chance of seeing their stake double in value.

2. Infinera

With a market capitalization recently below $2 billion, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) is another smallish company with great potential. It specializes in optical technology, some of which can, for example, help carriers boost their bandwidth without having to lay any additional fiber. The year 2020 was challenging for most companies, and Infinera was no exception, but it still managed to post a year-over-year revenue gain of 3% while boosting its operating profit margin, reducing its inventory levels, and increasing its cash flow.