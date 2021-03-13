3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

1. MercadoLibre

If you know a little Spanish, you might notice that MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) means "free market" -- so you won't be surprised to learn that it's an e-commerce enterprise. It's a big one, too, recently valued near $80 billion, and focused on Latin America. While $80 billion is a lot, it's still a far cry from the recent $1.6 trillion value of Amazon.com or the $658 billion value of China's mega e-commerce concern, Alibaba. And yes, while China is extremely populous, containing more than a billion consumers or potential consumers, the population of Latin America and the Caribbean is meaningful, too, at more than 658 million -- that's about twice the U.S. population. MercadoLibre has plenty of room for further growth.