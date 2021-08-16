3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

The company's stock is up more than 15% for the year. It has paid out a monthly dividend for 133 consecutive months (just over 11 years). In the past 10 years, it has seen significant growth, from real estate holdings worth $150 million to roughly $1.5 billion in properties today.

Whitestone concentrates on high-end clients, but it was still concerned last year by pandemic-related shutdowns, leading it to trim its monthly dividend in April 2020 from $0.095 per share to $0.035 per share. As of this past April, the monthly dividend is up to $0.035833 a share, which at its price on Friday, works out to a yield of 4.60%.

A better measure of a REIT's dividend safety than its cash dividend payout ratio is the funds from operation (FFO) payout ratio. In the past quarter, Whitestone paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.1075 per share but it brought in $0.24 per share in FFO, meaning its FFO payout ratio is only 44.7%, a very conservative ratio that means the dividend is well covered and can easily be raised.