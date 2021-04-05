3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Realty Income is big and diverse, with more than 6,500 properties that hold long-term leases and tenants such as Walgreen Boots Alliance, FedEx, Walmart, CVS Health, and Dollar General, all of whom have high credit ratings. While some of them faced financial headwinds because of the pandemic, Realty Income continues to get paid. It collected contractual rent at the rate of 93.6% in the fourth quarter.

The company has increased its adjusted FFO per share for a decade. Last year it was $3.39 per share, compared to $3.32 in 2019.

You don't have to choose just one

There's no reason why investors can't have all three of these nest eggs in their basket. Realty Income is the easiest choice because of its dependability and because it should fare better this year as businesses open up. STAG Industrial was able to take advantage of the e-commerce explosion last year, and while e-commerce may not grow at the same rate this year, that trend isn't going backward. It's also a good bet because of its diverse and elite tenant base. Gladstone Investment carries more risk than the two REITs, but will also reward investors with a bigger yield on the dividend.

