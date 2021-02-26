3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Every Month

Should you buy a stock for the monthly dividend?

The appeal of monthly dividend payments is obvious, particularly for seniors who need to supplement their incomes. But investors should avoid buying a stock simply because the payment is monthly versus quarterly.

A good dividend stock is one with a relatively low payout ratio, which suggests the dividend is sustainable. Also look for stocks with a history of dividend increases, even during recessions, and stable revenue and earnings growth. Focusing on these criteria will maximize your dividend income, regardless of whether you get your payments monthly or quarterly.

