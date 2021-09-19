3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

Chipotle has plenty of avenues for continued growth that excite investors. It has fewer than 2,900 locations, less than half of its sales are from its digital channel, and delivery services only produce 1% of total revenue. The company produces substantial cash flow, and the only debt on its balance sheet is related to operating lease obligations, not loans. That limits financial risk and means that Chipotle could easily source capital for growth if the need arose.

Once again, the issue here is really about valuation. Chipotle has often attracted aggressive valuation multiples, and its 56 forward P/E ratio seems more characteristic of a tech company than an established restaurant chain. Its enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio of 50 indicates that it's not a situation in which earnings per share misrepresent true profits. Chipotle is simply expensive to own. If the market gives you an opportunity to scoop up some shares at a more attractive price, it's worth consideration.

Visa