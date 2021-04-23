3 Stocks to Bankroll Your Retirement

Enbridge, based in Canada, has pipelines that transport about a quarter of North America's crude oil and about a fifth of the natural gas used in the U.S. It even has a renewable power generation business. You may worry about Enbridge's dependence on fossil fuels for much of its profits because fossil fuels are giving way to alternative energies such as solar and wind. But that's not happening quickly, and we're likely to require oil and gas for quite some time. An arguably more worrisome aspect about Enbridge is its heavy use of leverage -- i.e., taking on debt. So far it has been managing its debts, even in our recently challenging economic environment.

If you're intrigued, read more about Enbridge and see if you think its risks are outweighed by its strengths -- and its 7% dividend, which can generate $700 and more annually from a $10,000 investment.

2. IBM