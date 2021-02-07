3 Stocks to Bankroll Your Retirement

Here's some bad news: The average monthly Social Security benefit was recently just $1,544 -- about $18,500 for the year, and not enough for most of us to comfortably retire on. The news may not be quite as bad if you've been an above-average earner over your working life, as that means you'll collect more. But not that much more. If you averaged maximum earnings and delayed starting to collect your benefits until this year, when you hit age 70, you'd receive $3,895 per month. That is a lot more, but it's still only about $46,750 for the year.