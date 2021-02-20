3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash

We might not know exactly when the next market crash is coming, but we know it's a certainty to occur at some point. Accepting market cycles is part of investing, but preparing your portfolio for downturns can be an important part of protecting your gains. If your allocation is too risky, you might want to consider adding stocks that perform well during recessions and market downturns. These usually won't give you spectacular growth during bull markets, but they probably won't tank nearly as hard as the high-flyers.

Stability with utilities

Utilities is one of the classic defensive sectors that is known to perform well during recessions. When people reign in spending on housing, big-ticket items, vacations, and dining, they are less likely to turn off the electricity, water, or heating in their homes. As a result, utility providers have relatively stable businesses that tend to have slow growth and limited disruptions across economic cycles.