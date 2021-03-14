3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Are you looking for a stock that you can rely on for the next few decades? It's hard to see that far into the future, but there are some key characteristics that you should prioritize for ultra-long-term holdings.

The perfect stock for this role would have a combination of growth potential and stability. Industry leaders with wide economic moats and exposure to long-term macro growth trends are attractive in this regard. These trends could include cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and disruptive fintech. Products and services with high switching costs and long replacement cycles are even better, because it simply takes longer for incumbents in these areas to be dethroned. Those are the types of companies that are going to be around for a while, delivering growth for investors.

If you're looking for a great stock to hold in your 401k or your Roth IRA, consider these three stocks to buy and hold.

Amazon