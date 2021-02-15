3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

On top of that, with over $68 billion in net equity on that balance sheet, a lot can go wrong above and beyond what the company is expecting, and it still can wind up OK. Insurance is the business of pricing risk -- of figuring out what can go wrong and what it will cost to make amends. While insurance companies are pretty good at that, they're not perfect. A solid balance sheet is what gives them flexibility for those times when they get it wrong.

From an investor's perspective Prudential Financial is trading at around half its book value, which provides a good reason to believe its shares aren't overpriced. Prudential also offers its shareholders a yield around 5.7%, from a dividend it recently increased. That dividend provides nice income for investors, and the increase indicates that Prudential Financial expects it will generate sufficient cash to cover that payment. That bodes well for its prospects over time.

A company poised to do well when the "free money" ends