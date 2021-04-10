3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

The company is performing well, reporting that in 2020, about 1.25 million procedures were performed. That was up only 1% over 2019 levels, but 2020 was a challenging year because of the pandemic, and the company managed to deliver a (small) increase in earnings per share in the year, despite the added challenge. There are already nearly 6,000 da Vinci systems installed worldwide, and international sales are likely to be a significant growth driver -- with the company having begun selling in India and Taiwan only in 2018 and in China in 2019. Another avenue for growth is getting the systems cleared for a wider range of surgeries. And then there are new products that can also drive growth. For example, in 2019, Intuitive's Ion endoluminal system was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to enable minimally invasive biopsies in the peripheral lung.