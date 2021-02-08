3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Of course, that broad scope of products also comes with a downside. While 3M has what it takes to adapt to the future, it also owes a lot of its existing revenues to products that already serve mature markets. As a result, analysts expect only modest growth from the company over the next several years. Fortunately for potential shareholders, the market recognizes these prospects and is charging a fairly reasonable price of around 18.6 times next year's expected earnings for 3M's stock.

That valuation means 3M can offer its shareholders a decent 3.3% yield, even as it retains a touch over 36% of its earnings to reinvest in its growth. The company did recently authorize a tiny increase to that quarterly payment, so shareholders have good reason to believe that it will be able to keep making its payments even in the current environment. Hopefully, as the pandemic eases, 3M will be able to speed up increasing the rewards of ownership its shareholders see.

Income today, potential growth in the future