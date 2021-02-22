3 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 4%

MPLX's earnings reports show a company that has weathered a storm and made some adjustments to stay stable. The MLP achieved a leaner structure through some cost reduction measures, and they scaled back growth capital expenditure plans to focus exclusively on high ROI projects. By the fourth quarter, the company's operating revenue was only down 5.8% year over year. MPLX was able to generate $4.3 billion in distributable cash flow, which is nearly 150% of the dividend. Company management is so comfortable with those cash flows that it is resuming a unit repurchase program, which is analogous to share repurchases you would see with regular stocks. The dividend looks high and sustainable, and MPLX is a candidate to appreciate if energy prices rise. The risks can't be casually ignored, but the upside potential looks great under the current conditions.