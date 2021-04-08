3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

Its dividend appears safe, with an adjusted FFO payout ratio (trailing 12 months) of 62.11%, below the sector's average of 74.63%.

Another thing I like about One Liberty is that its principals aren't afraid to have some skin in the game, as the company boasts 22.1% insider ownership.

2. AT&T is ringing in a new year on a good note

It's popular to bash AT&T stock these days, but the telecommunications giant keeps rewarding investors. The company's shares are basically flat over the past 12 months but up more than 5% this year. That's hardly outstanding, but that doesn't take into account the company's dividend, which is.