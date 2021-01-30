3 Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth

I don't care too much about valuation when assessing growth companies, provided it's not absurdly high. Most intrinsic or relative valuation methods rely on some assumptions about maturity and operational stability, and they aren't great for assessing the value of a company several years in the future after expansion. However, be careful that there's not too much success already assumed in the price -- there will likely be better opportunities to buy those stocks in that case.

Amazon

Amazon has two major business lines in e-commerce and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and it dominates both of those markets. In AWS, the company has shown the willingness to enter seemingly unrelated markets and the competency to lead them, and it's likely to keep doing similar things down the road. E-commerce and cloud computing are both high-growth categories that should continue expanding rapidly for the foreseeable future, and Amazon has advantages from scale to maintain its position in each. Furthermore, AWS is an important tool for many emerging growth companies, which will support Amazon's growth even if competition in e-commerce ramps up. Paying 58x forward earnings to own whatever Amazon could become in 20 years isn't too much in my view.