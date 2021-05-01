3 Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth

Veeva has nearly 1,000 customers in an industry that is forecast to grow roughly 7%-8% over the next five years. The analytics portion of this market is especially interesting because tech-enabled R&D is more efficient than previous lab-based research. That drove Veeva's 33% revenue growth during the full fiscal year that ended in January. Most of that revenue is recurring subscriptions, which is excellent from a corporate efficiency standpoint. The metrics on customer retention are also excellent. It's an important signal of lower-than-average customer acquisition costs and a wide economic moat to ward off competitors. Both are very bullish signals for long-term growth investors.

Analysts are looking for 20% annual growth in the medium term with stable profit margins. Investors need to pay a premium to buy Veeva shares, which trade at a forward P/E ratio of 75. That might not look great to risk-averse investors with short time horizons, but this is still a great opportunity for investors who are building retirement wealth. Consider this established player at the intersection of the cloud and life sciences for your retirement account.

