3 Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth

Sorry, but Social Security will not be enough to support you comfortably in retirement. It's designed to provide only 40% of your pre-retirement income, so unless you expect to need a lot less money when you're retired, you'll want to beef up your cash flow somehow.

Dividend-paying stocks are one of many effective ways to increase your retirement income , as they can deliver regular infusions of cash without your having to sell any shares. (And, in a pinch, you can sell them for additional cash.) Better still, dividends from healthy and growing companies tend to be increased over time.

1. American Tower

You may not be very familiar with American Tower (NYSE: AMT), but there's a good chance it's making your wireless communication life easier. It boasts more than 183,000 sites with towers globally (about 23% of which are in the U.S. and about 77% abroad), and it profits chiefly by leasing space on those wireless and broadcast towers. In addition, American Tower is a real estate investment trust (REIT), a kind of corporation that is required to pay out at least 90% of its profits in dividends to shareholders, in exchange for tax breaks. The company's stock recently yielded 2.1%, and that payout has been increased by an annual average of 20% over the past five years. Better still, the stock has been growing, too, up about 80% over the past three years. If you expect the world to need more communication and broadcast towers over the coming years, give this stock a closer look, as it could serve you well in retirement.