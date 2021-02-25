3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Before 2020, Pinterest wasn't very shoppable, even though shopping is what many Pinners are looking to do. In April, with much of the world under stay-at-home orders, it unveiled a host of new features that allowed users to shop from boards, Pins, and searches on the platform.

Since then, it's unveiled a cutting-edge array of new shopping features, including an eye shadow try-on feature that allows you to virtually experiment with new products, and an option to upload a photo and view similar shoppable Pins.

The beauty of Pinterest is that its users actually want to be advertised to. They tend to search with generic terms like "outfit inspiration," "healthy recipes," or "kitchen remodel ideas," rather than specific brands, which gives lesser-known brands a chance to connect with new customers.

Increasing the number of international users is key to Pinterest's growth. International monthly average users (MAUs) increased by 46% in 2020, compared to 11% for the U.S. But U.S. users still generate about 18 times the revenue that international users do, and Pinterest still has lots of growth potential on that front.