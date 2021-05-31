3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

If you're looking at some exciting companies and are thinking of buying them, be sure you're planning to hang on for a bunch of years. If you're hoping to own them for a year or so, expecting a big gain in that period, you stand a good chance of being disappointed, since stocks can be very volatile, moving in unexpected directions over short periods. Remember that many great fortunes that have been built via stocks have been amassed over decades, not overnight.

Here, then, are three companies for your consideration. Each of them appears to have a long runway of growth ahead.

1. American Water Works

American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) traces its history way back to 1886, and since then it has grown into the nation's biggest publicly traded water and wastewater utility. It has a big footprint, servicing more than 15 million people in 46 states. It encompasses more than 53,000 miles of pipe, 609 water treatment planes, and 150 wastewater facilities, as of the end of 2020. It's also investing significantly in renewing or upgrading its infrastructure -- while reducing its greenhouse emissions and its water usage.