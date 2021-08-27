3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

The vast majority -- 93% -- of McDonald's restaurants are franchises, with the company owning and operating relatively few of its own. This makes for an appealing business model, as it means the company doesn't have to buy, rent, staff, and maintain tens of thousands of locations. Instead, it can collect payments from franchisers -- a leaner, less capital-intensive business model.

One underappreciated aspect of McDonald's is that along with being a fast-food titan, it's also very much a real estate business. It has bought many thousands of locations for its restaurants, and it rents them out to franchisees. McDonald's is also a dividend payer, with its payout recently yielding 2.15%. The dividend has increased by an annual average of about 8% over the past five years. Dividend income is great to have, because healthy and growing companies will tend to keep paying shareholders no matter what the economy is doing. McDonald's has paid (and increased) its dividend for more than 40 years.

3. Microsoft