3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Telehealth and home health are becoming more popular, reducing the demand for physical properties at which healthcare services are provided. Still, Sabra is specifically focused on services that are more difficult to provide remotely. Demographics are also firmly on its side as baby boomers age and even larger generations follow.

That long-term stability is encouraging, and there's a reason to be excited today as well. Sabra pays nearly a 7% dividend yield right now, following a challenging pandemic period in which the company slashed its dividend. However, operations appear to be stabilizing, and the REIT is producing more than enough cash to support its distribution. Funds from operations were $0.39 per share in the most recent quarter, and Sabra issued guidance for a similar Q2. That 1.3 distribution coverage ratio is high enough for investors to feel comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable.