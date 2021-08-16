3 Strategies for Maximizing Your Social Security Benefit on Any Income

Every month you receive benefits before this age reduces your checks by anywhere from 5/12 of 1% per month to 5/9 of 1% per month. That might not seem like much, but it adds up over time. Those who start Social Security at 62 only get 70% of their full benefit per check if their FRA is 67, or 75% if their FRA is 66.

But this process also works the other way. Delaying benefits past your FRA increases your checks by 2/3 of 1% per month until you hit 70. After that, your checks won't increase anymore. Those with a FRA of 67 can get up to 124% of their full benefit per check, while those with a FRA of 66 can get up to 132%.

Is delaying always best? If you don't believe you're going to make it past your 70s, you'll get more out of the program by starting early. And sometimes, you can't afford to delay benefits even if you want to. Therefore, delaying benefits isn't always best.

Your my Social Security account has a benefit calculator you can play around with to see how much you could get from the program at various starting ages. If you'd like to find out which could get you the most money overall, multiply your estimated monthly benefit for each age by 12 to get your estimated annual benefit. Then, multiply this by the number of years you expect to claim.