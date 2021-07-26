3 Strategies I Plan to Use to Get Through the Next Stock Market Crash

In fact, I happen to have my eyes on the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). That particular fund will effectively allow me to invest in the entire S&P 500 index -- again, without having to really do any research.

Make sure you're ready

Will the next big stock market crash happen this year? Next month? We just don't know. But if you want to get through it without hurting yourself financially, then it's important to prepare in advance.

Keep in mind that some of that preparation may be mental. But if you put in the time now, you're more likely to manage well when the next major downturn hits.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*