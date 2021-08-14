3 Strategies That Could Help You Retire Earlier Than You Think

It all depends on you

Investing in index funds, claiming a 401(k) match, and choosing the right retirement accounts can help you retire more quickly, but they all depend on a steady stream of contributions. It's not always easy to find money for retirement, but you should aim to contribute as much as possible every month.

If you're struggling to do so, take a look at your budget to see if there are any areas where you can reduce your spending. When that's not possible, look for ways to increase your income. It could be as simple as working overtime here and there or applying for a promotion. Or it could involve switching jobs or starting your own side business. Just make sure that whenever you experience a change to your finances, you're thinking about your retirement first.

