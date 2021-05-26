3 Strategies to Realistically Delay Social Security

For example, if your FRA is 66 and your standard benefit is $2,000 a month, your reduced benefit at age 62 will be $1,500 and your delayed benefit at 70 will be $2,640. The age at which you claim decides your monthly benefit, and how long you live determines how much you draw from the system over your lifetime.

If you live to 75, you will draw $234,000 if you begin taking benefits at 62, $216,000 if you claim at 66, and $158,400 if you start at 70. If you live to 80, you will get $324,000 if you start at age 62, $336,000 if you start at 66, and $316,000 if you begin at 70. If you live to 85, you'll get $414,000 if you start at 62, $456,000 if you start at 66, and $475,000 if you begin claiming at 70.

How to delay Social Security when it makes sense

The longer you live, the more sense it makes to delay Social Security until your FRA or age 70. And while predicting how long you live is impossible, things like general good health and a family history of longevity could lead to a higher probability of living a long and happy life. But what if your need for money outweighs your desire for maximizing this benefit? There are a few things you can do:

1. Work longer