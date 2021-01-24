3 Successful Investors Share Their First Stock Buys of 2021

This might not happen soon, as Congress and the new president will have their hands full with more pressing matters. But this snowball continues to tumble down the mountain and, one way or another, in the Senate, the White House, or in a clutch of state capitals, the U.S. market will keep expanding.

This is why I like Cresco. The company is positioning itself as a major wholesaler to the marijuana retail segment, and on top of that runs a network of dispensaries under the Sunnyside brand. These stores are located in six states, four of which have approved recreational marijuana. The vast majority (10 in total) are situated in Cresco's home of Illinois, which is one of the most vibrant and welcoming U.S. markets since it legalized recreational pot just over a year ago.

Consequently, many of Cresco's important metrics are headed north. In its third quarter, the company grew its revenue by 63% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, a robust figure by any standard, to more than $153 million. It even managed to turn a net profit, a rare feat in this industry, although that was fairly modest at a shade over $4.9 million.