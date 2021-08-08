3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

With that background, imagine a company with no debt of its own on its balance sheet that offers its investors a yield in the neighborhood of 8%, paid monthly. Now imagine that the same company actually increased its per-share dividend earlier this year. Does that sound like a business whose stock might reach superstar status for a potential retiree?

Well, imagine no more, because such a company actually exists. Broadmark Realty is a hard-money, construction-focused lender that's structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). That prior sentence is a bit of a mouthful, but it does a very good job of describing why the company offers a high payout and the market prices it with a fairly high yield.

As a REIT, Broadmark Realty must pay out at least 90% of its earnings in the form of dividends. That pretty much assures that if it's profitable, its shareholders will get a decent payout. As a hard-money, construction-focused lender, its fortunes are strongly tied to the construction industry, which is a notoriously cyclical part of the economy. That helps explain the market's overall fear that is leading to its fairly high yield.