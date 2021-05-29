3 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Social Security Paycheck

2. Delay your filing as long as possible

You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your earnings history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. That age is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on when you were born.

However, you're not required to claim benefits at your precise FRA. You can file sooner -- as early as age 62 -- for a reduced benefit, or you can delay your filing past FRA and give your benefits an 8% increase for each year you do. Any boost you snag for your benefits will remain in effect throughout your retirement.

3. Correct errors on your yearly earnings statements

Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) puts together an earnings statement that summarizes your annual wages and estimates your future retirement benefit. But if the information on that statement is wrong, it could cause you to get stuck with a lower benefit than you're entitled to.