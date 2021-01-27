3 Surprising Pitfalls of Working During Retirement

Earning money from a part-time job could propel your provisional income to a level where taxes on your benefits apply. It may still be worth holding a job, but you'll need to account for those taxes when deciding.

3. You could pay higher taxes on retirement plan distributions

The higher your income in retirement, the higher the tax bracket you'll fall into. Working during your senior years could bump you into a higher bracket, causing you to pay more tax on your IRA or 401(k) distributions. That said, if you keep your retirement savings in a Roth account, withdrawals will be yours to enjoy tax-free, and in that case, holding down a job won't impact your distributions.

There are plenty of benefits to working in retirement, and in some cases, doing so may be a necessity. If you're going to hold down a job, be aware of the various tax and Social Security implications so you're not caught off guard.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook