3 Tax-Planning Tips to Start 2021 Off Right

One good bet is to create electronic files for your tax receipts and scan each one so you have a copy stored on your computer. If you can then back that up with some sort of online or cloud storage, even better. Physical receipts have a sneaky way of getting lost, and they can actually fade over time and become unreadable. Rather than run that risk, set up an electronic record-keeping system early on in the year.

2. Plan to max out your retirement plan contributions

The more money you put into a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan, the less income the IRS gets to tax you on. This year, IRA contributions max out at $6,000 for workers under 50 and $7,000 for those 50 and over. Meanwhile, 401(k)s max out at $19,500 for workers under 50 and $26,000 for those 50 and over. Funding a retirement plan is one of the easiest ways to legally shield earnings from the IRS, so even if you can't max out, aim to boost your savings rate as much as you can.

3. Make investment losses work to your advantage