3 Tax Tips That Can Save You Thousands of Dollars in 2021

But there are also benefits you can tap into now. For example, contributions into your traditional 401(k) are tax-deductible. Let's say you earn $8,000 for the month and make a $1,000 contribution to your 401(k) from your paycheck. You'll only pay income taxes on $7,000 in the current year. You'll defer your taxes on the $1,000 contribution to a later date. By reducing your taxable income to $7,000, you can grab some tax wins before the year ends.

2. Hold your investments over a year

If you want more flexibility and control over your investments, a taxable brokerage account is something to consider. You can invest in a diversity of assets, hit the sell button anytime you want, and withdraw funds without triggering a penalty.

As good as all of that sounds, there's one piece to watch out for: taxes. This won't be a concern until you take the profits you have accumulated in your account.