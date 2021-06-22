3 Tax Tricks Savvy Investors Know

Say you take in $3,000 in capital gains but sell a stock at a $2,000 loss. That $2,000 can be applied against your gains so that you're only liable for taxes on your remaining $1,000 profit.

Not only can losses be used to cancel out gains, but they can also offset up to $3,000 of ordinary income per year. If you have stocks in your portfolio that aren't apt to recover lost value, unloading them strategically could work to your benefit.

There's a reason why wealthy investors get away with paying such low tax rates -- they know how to work the tax code to their advantage. If you're going to invest, it pays to read up on the ways you can minimize your tax burden. Doing so could be your ticket to not only growing wealth, but keeping more of your money to enjoy.

