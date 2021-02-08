3 Terrible Mistakes You Might Make During a Stock Market Crash

3. Liquidating investments before tapping your emergency savings

There's a reason we're all supposed to stash three to six months' worth of living expenses in the bank. You never know when an emergency situation might arise that requires you to spend money your paycheck can't cover. If you have an emergency fund and need money during a stock market crash, that's where that cash should come from -- not your stock portfolio. Some people do everything in their power to avoid tapping their savings because mentally, dipping into that account is unsettling. But remember, the whole point of an emergency fund is to enable you to leave your portfolio alone when stock values take a dive, so don't tap your investments until you're really out of money in your savings account.