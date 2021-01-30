3 Terrible Reasons to Claim Social Security at 62

3. You want to boost your work income

If you plan to work past age 62, you may decide to claim benefits early anyway, just for the boost in income. But depending on how much you're earning at your job, your benefits may be reduced or withheld entirely.

Each year, the SSA sets income limits for those who are working while receiving benefits. If you earn more than that limit, your benefits will be reduced. For 2021, the income limit for those who won't reach their full retirement age is $18,960. Your full retirement age is either age 66 or 67, depending on the year you were born. So if you claim next year at age 62 and you're earning more than $18,960 per year, you'll receive smaller Social Security checks.

Just how much smaller your checks are, though, will depend on your income. For every $2 you earn above the $18,960 limit, your annual benefits will be reduced by $1. So, for example, if you're earning $30,000 per year, that's $11,040 over the annual limit. Your benefits will be reduced by $5,520 per year, or $460 per month. Also, depending on how much you're earning, it is possible for your benefits to be withheld completely.