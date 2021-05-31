3 Things Holding You Back From Millionaire Status

Not tracking progress

As much as you hope that your plan will go off without a hitch, it's possible that not everything will go the way you want it to. Maybe you miss a year of saving or can't save as much as you intended. Or maybe you sold out of your investments in a panic and the rate of return that you received on average was a lot lower than expected.

You can't go back in time and change these actions, and obsessing over it won't help you reach your endpoint any faster. Instead, regularly tracking your progress along the way can help you course-correct. If you discover that the original plan you put in place will no longer get you where you want, it's possible that you won't reach your goal. But if you catch it soon enough, small adjustments like saving more or increasing your time horizon may help you get back on track.