3 Things I Did to Get Over My Investing Fears

Investing in stocks from a young age is an effective means of growing wealth. Unfortunately, I missed that boat to some degree.

See, I didn't start investing in stocks until I was almost 30. Part of that had to do with the fact that I had other goals and pressing financial matters to address first, like paying off the debt I'd incurred in the course of getting my degree. But a big part of it was that I was genuinely scared to invest.

In fact, when I did begin investing, I initially put the bulk of my money into bonds for the stability involved. But then I did some reading, and it soon became clear that loading up on bonds was not the best choice for someone my age. Rather, stocks were a better bet -- whether I liked that idea or not.

It took a lot of internal coaxing for me to buy my first stocks, but at this point, investing doesn't scare me at all. Here are a few things I did to help me conquer those fears.

1. I built a solid emergency fund