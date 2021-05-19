3 Things I Must Know Before Buying a Stock

This is why I'll buy an investment with less risk and an overall lower rate of return if it matches up better with my appetite for risk than a stock that could perform better. Giving up the upside potential might be difficult, but if my ability to stay invested increases, I could have a better chance of accumulating wealth over the years.

2. It's something I see myself holding long-term

There may be times when I buy a stock and only hold it for a short while. But for the most part, when I purchase an investment, I do so with the intention of keeping it for the long term. Over short periods of time, a stock may experience a low level of growth, or I may invest at the beginning of a down period, such as 2000 to 2010 when the S&P 500 only earned an average rate of return of 3.5%. But over the long term, my investments should have positive growth, and over the last 30 years, this index has earned an average rate of return of 10.4%.