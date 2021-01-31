3 Things I'm Doing to Prepare for a Stock Market Crash

It might seem counterintuitive to invest when the market is down, but that can actually be a smart strategy to get more for your money. When the market is down, stock prices are lower. In other words, the stock market is essentially on sale, and you can snag great investments at a discount.

3. Don't try to time the market

Timing the market means trying to buy and sell stocks at just the right moment to make a profit. On paper, it sounds like a smart strategy. If you buy stocks when prices are at their lowest and then sell when the market peaks, you could potentially make a substantial profit.

In real life, however, this tactic is nearly impossible to pull off. Nobody can predict exactly when stock prices will rise or fall. Some talented market forecasters can make solid guesses about what the market will do, but even the best forecasters may be wrong more often than they're right.

For these reasons, I never attempt to time the market. I continue investing each week regardless of what happens. If the market takes a turn for the worse, I just remind myself that it will recover eventually, so there's no need to panic.

Bonus tip: Don't check account balances