3 Things I've Done Right as an Investor

In fact, my general strategy is to invest on a regular basis, regardless of how the market is doing. At the same time, I try to stockpile extra cash for market crashes, because that's when solid buying opportunities can arise.

3. I've diversified my holdings

You'll often hear that having a diverse mix of stocks is important for both growing wealth and protecting yourself in the face of downturns. Even early on in my investing career, I made sure to buy stocks from a few different market segments, even though I was tempted to mostly load up on tech stocks due to the potential I saw in them.

Having a diverse portfolio has helped me weather periods when tech stocks were volatile. And to this day, the fact that I own a wide array of stocks gives me the peace of mind I need to sleep well at night.

Trust me when I say that I'm far from a perfect person, and I'm certainly not a perfect investor. But there are a few things I've gotten right in my day when it comes to investing, and I'd encourage anyone who's new to the game to give these strategies a try.