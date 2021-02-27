3 Things Keeping You From Getting Rich in the Stock Market

In addition, S&P 500 index funds are one of the safer types of investments. When you invest in one of these funds, you're instantly investing in 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S across a wide variety of industries. This limits your risk substantially, because even if a few of the stocks in the fund don't perform well, it won't sink your entire portfolio.

2. Not doing your research

Doing your research is key, especially if you're investing in individual stocks. While past performance doesn't predict future returns, studying a company's fundamentals and track record can help you determine whether a particular stock is likely to perform well.

Before you invest in any stock, look at factors like the company's revenue growth and profitability, its management team, and whether it has a competitive advantage in its industry. These factors separate the strong companies from the weak ones, and strong companies are more likely to see consistent growth over time.