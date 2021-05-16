3 Things Nearly Anyone Can Do to Boost Their Social Security Benefits

Limiting how much you withdraw from your tax-deferred retirement accounts can reduce your risk of owing benefit taxes. If you have Roth savings, you can rely upon these instead when you approach the applicable threshold for benefit taxation so you can hold onto more of your money.

Avoiding Social Security benefit taxes may not be possible in all situations, though. If you have a large mortgage payment or a lot of expenses, you may not be able to keep your provisional income low enough to hold onto all of your benefits. But limiting your spending can still reduce how much you have to give back to the government.

If you're a long way off from claiming age, it's possible Social Security will look different when you sign up than it does now. But the three above tips will still remain true. If you want your largest possible benefit, keep these things in mind. Don't forget to reevaluate your retirement plan, including your plans for Social Security, at least once per year so you can make changes, if necessary, without derailing your finances.

