3 Things New Investors Should Do in a Bear Market

The idea is that when the index does well, the people invested in index funds do well too. And that strategy works well for a lot of people. Warren Buffett is a huge fan of index funds and once bet a top hedge fund manager that it couldn't outperform an S&P 500 index fund over 10 years. Buffett won in a landslide.

Index funds usually don't deliver the exact same return as the index itself because, like all mutual funds, they have some fees, known as expense ratios. But index fund expense ratios are usually extremely low. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF only charges you $3 per year for every $10,000 you have invested in it. These low fees help you hold onto more of your earnings, which are often pretty substantial over the long term.

If you'd invested $10,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the beginning of 2011, you'd have nearly $42,000 as of the end of May of this year. S&P 500 index funds see their ups and downs. But again, as long as you're focused on the long term, these short-term fluctuations shouldn't worry you too much.