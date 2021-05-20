3 Things Not to Do During the Market Downturn

For many investors, it feels like the stock market is crumbling. When you look at the major indexes, all trade within 5% of their all-time highs as of this writing, so this isn't a stock market correction or bear market yet. But unlike the index averages, many popular stocks are sharply down. For example, two of the largest holdings in my personal portfolio, Pinterest and Magnite, are down 35% and 60%, respectively, from highs set earlier this year. That hurts.

Many investors, therefore, are experiencing a market downturn. And events like this are taxing on an investor's psychology. If your portfolio has already taken a big step backward, here are three things you'll want to avoid doing right now.

1. Try to fix your portfolio quickly

I've already mentioned that two of my favorite stocks are dropping and it's painful. But this isn't a metaphor, it's science. The Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging at University College London did a study of brain activity among gamblers when they lost money. As reported by ScienceDaily, MRIs showed that losing money triggered fear and pain sensors in the brain.