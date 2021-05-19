3 Things Not to Do If the Market Crashes

2. Don't sell in a rush

So how do you deal with stocks that suddenly plunge in price -- or fall significantly over a few weeks or months? Well, if it happens along with a sharp or gradual decline in the overall stock market, you probably have little to worry about and should just hang on.

Many investors head for the exits when the market falls sharply -- and their doing so, with all that selling activity, fuels further market declines. In such a situation, it can be tempting to join the crowd and sell many or most of your stocks. That's typically very much the wrong thing to do, though. Ask yourself whether the companies behind your stocks have really seen their prospects change and whether you think their intrinsic value has changed.

Selling can make sense if there has been a change in a company's competitiveness, in its financial health, or in its future prospects, or if there has been any other long-lasting or permanent change that makes it suddenly a less appealing investment. Otherwise, consider hanging on.

3. Don't forget -- stocks are on sale after a crash