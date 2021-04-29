3 Things That Could Shrink Your Social Security Check

For the average wage earner, Social Security could replace 40% of your working income. And if you don't have any other guaranteed income sources, this benefit could be a major lifeline during retirement.

It is for this reason that you should attempt to max it out. Here are three ways your Social Security payment could get reduced and how you can prevent it.

1. Not earning enough before retirement

You qualify for Social Security if you earn 40 work credits. As of 2021, $1,470 in earned income gets you a credit and you can earn up to four credits each year. While this earnings amount will make you eligible, it probably won't result in a big payment. But there are a couple of ways that you can increase it -- by working more years, earning more money, or both.