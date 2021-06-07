3 Things to Do if Your Retirement Savings Fall Short

Going back to our first tip, if you postpone your retirement even a little bit, it could make it possible to hold off on claiming Social Security. And that, combined with stretching your nest egg, is reason enough to do it.

3. Turn your home into an income stream

Many people enter retirement mortgage-free. And at that point, you may have some options if you're not happy with how your retirement savings look.

First, you could sell your home, downside to a less expensive place, and pocket the difference. From there, you can invest your sale proceeds and use that money as ongoing income.

Another option is to look at renting out a portion of your home if its layout allows for that. If you own a smaller property, that may not work, but if your home has a finished garage or basement that can be converted to a separate living space, you can find a tenant and collect monthly rental income that you use to supplement you retirement plan withdrawals and Social Security payments.