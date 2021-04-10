3 Things to Do Now If You're Retiring in the Next Decade

It's important to weigh the pros and cons carefully. But if you expect to be in a higher tax bracket as a retiree than you are now, a conversion could make sense. And it may be better to do it sooner rather than later because of the five-year rule.

3. Estimate your future Social Security benefits

Once you get near the end of your career, you can get a pretty accurate estimation of your future Social Security benefits by signing into your online account.

Checking what you can expect to receive will give you a clearer idea of exactly how much support Social Security will provide (which may be less than you think). It can also help you make a more informed choice about when to claim benefits, as your age at the time of claiming will affect the amount you receive.

Once you've seen what Social Security will do for you, you may be even more motivated to take advantage of those catch-up contributions to ensure you're really ready to leave work within the coming decade.